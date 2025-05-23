We take a look at the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: The best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd May 2025, 08:00 BST
When it comes to fish and chips shops, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, these are some of the best places to get your fish and chips – as chosen by you...

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

1. Bradleys

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY Photo: Archive

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

2. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ

3. Harrogate Fisheries

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ Photo: Archive

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY

4. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY Photo: Archive

