These are some of the best dog fur-iendly pubs and cafes to visit in the Harrogate district, according to Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. Westmoreland Coffee Lounge
Located at 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT Photo: Archive
2. The Blue Bell Inn
Located at Moor Lane, Arkendale, Knaresborough, HG5 0QT Photo: Archive
3. kitchen & koffee
Located at 1 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0AT Photo: Archive
4. The Knox
Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP Photo: Archive
