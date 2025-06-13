IN PICTURES: The 21 best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?
In no particular order, these are some of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…
1. Cafe Lago di Como
Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive
2. Heal
Located at 6 Montpellier Gardens, Harrogate, HG1 2TF Photo: Archive
3. Muffin Break
Located at 19-21 Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1RW Photo: Archive
4. Baltzersen's
Located at 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU Photo: Archive
