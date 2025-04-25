We take a look at 17 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 17 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: The 17 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
When it comes to beer gardens across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

In no particular order, these are some of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in across the district, as chosen by our readers...

Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE

1. The Pine Marten

Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1UE Photo: Archive

Located at 31 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

2. The Tap on Tower Street

Located at 31 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS Photo: Archive

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP

3. The Knox

Located at Knox Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3AP Photo: Archive

Located at Bilton Lane, Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH

4. Gardeners Arms

Located at Bilton Lane, Bilton, Harrogate, HG1 4DH Photo: Archive

