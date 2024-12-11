These are some of the best dog fur-iendly pubs to visit in the Harrogate district as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. The Mucky Duck
Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA Photo: Archive
2. The Harrogate Arms
Located at 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU Photo: Archive
3. The Office Ale House
Located at 67B High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH Photo: Archive
4. Rooster's Brewing Co Taproom
Located at Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8QT Photo: Archive
