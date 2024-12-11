We take a look at 17 of the best dog friendly pubs to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The 17 best dog friendly pubs to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
Are you looking for somewhere to go for a pint or two and you want to take your furry friends along with you?

These are some of the best dog fur-iendly pubs to visit in the Harrogate district as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA

1. The Mucky Duck

Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA Photo: Archive

Located at 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

2. The Harrogate Arms

Located at 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU Photo: Archive

Located at 67B High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH

3. The Office Ale House

Located at 67B High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH Photo: Archive

Located at Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8QT

4. Rooster's Brewing Co Taproom

Located at Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8QT Photo: Archive

