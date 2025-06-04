IN PICTURES: The 12 winners from a brilliant evening at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2025

This year was the seventeenth year of the sell-out evening, which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

During February and March, members of the public and visitors to Harrogate were invited to nominate individuals who they thought deserved special recognition which helped to generate over 1000 nominations before a shortlist was chosen.

Simon Cotton said: “I love running these awards as I see how much they mean to everyone in Harrogate involved in the Hospitality sector.

“The awards reward not only the winners, but all those who are shortlisted and work in every area of hospitality, recognising the effort and commitment they make on a daily basis.

"Once again we received a huge volume of entries this year to test the judging panel and I would like to thank everyone for supporting and getting involved.

"We have been able to reward some very worthy winners.

“The hospitality sector is so important to this town’s economy and it is wonderful to see the crème de la crème of their category being acclaimed for their efforts, both those shortlisted and those who won deserve their ‘moment’ in the spotlight and it was great to see everyone celebrating.”

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Waiter/Waitress of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water) – Ashleigh Stubbs (The Mucky Duck)

Bar Person of the Year (sponsored by Matthew Clark) – Franklin Bouckley (Rhubarb Restaurant)

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Sykes House Farm) – Csaba Klimo (Pickled Sprout)

Team of the Year (sponsored by Platinum) – Sasso Restaurant

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate College) – Illam Restaurant

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Bidfood) – Alan Huddart (Harrogate Pub Watch)

Outstanding Customer Service (sponsored by Slingsby) – Lindsey Oldman-Alexander (Weetons)

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Guinness) – The Pickled Sprout

Bar of the Year (sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s) – Hidden Lounge

Receptionist of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift) – Lily Allen (Majestic Hotel)

Housekeeper of the Year (sponsored by Beaucare) – Sharon Thackray (The Bluebell)

Harrogate Ambassador (sponsored by Your Harrogate Radio) – Fiona Movley (Harrogate International Festivals)

