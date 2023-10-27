IN PICTURES: Take a look inside this 16th century manor house with magnificient inglenook fireplaces dating back to 1625
A unique 16th century manor house located in the Yorkshire Dales with an attached converted barn, guest cottage and extensive outbuildings is fresh to the market this week on Zoopla
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
The property is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley and is for sale at the guide price of £3,000,000.
This outstanding six bedroom property includes five bathrooms and two reception rooms and is perfectly located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.
The property boasts a private yet convenient rural setting within 4.9 acres of fully enclosed and well screened landscaped grounds.
Take at look inside this breath-taking historic property new to the market on Zoopla.
