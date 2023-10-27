News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look inside this 16th century manor house with magnificient inglenook fireplaces dating back to 1625

A unique 16th century manor house located in the Yorkshire Dales with an attached converted barn, guest cottage and extensive outbuildings is fresh to the market this week on Zoopla
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

The property is for sale with Dacre Son & Hartley and is for sale at the guide price of £3,000,000.

This outstanding six bedroom property includes five bathrooms and two reception rooms and is perfectly located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

The property boasts a private yet convenient rural setting within 4.9 acres of fully enclosed and well screened landscaped grounds.

Take at look inside this breath-taking historic property new to the market on Zoopla.

East End Manor is an outstanding Grade ll listed Manor House with an attached converted barn, guest cottage and extensive out buildings.

The property has a private study and nursery bedroom in addition to which three further family bedrooms.

The manor enjoys a private yet convenient rural setting within 4.9 acres of fully enclosed and well screened landscaped grounds.

The property has been sympathetically remodelled and improved by previous owners. At all times retaining the character associated with the property's historical era.

