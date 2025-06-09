IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new Søstrene Grene store that has opened its doors in Harrogate town centre

We take a look inside the new Søstrene Grene store that has opened its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate town centreWe take a look inside the new Søstrene Grene store that has opened its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate town centre
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST
The popular Danish homeware brand, Søstrene Grene, has officially opened the doors of its brand new store in Harrogate town centre.

The Danish retail chain, offering a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more, opened on Cambridge Street on Friday, June 6.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner at Søstrene Grene, said: “We're excited to bring the Søstrene Grene experience to Harrogate where customers can continue to discover our wide range of affordable products in Scandinavian design.

"Every visit offers delightful surprises, with the chance to explore the world of ‘hygge’.”

The new Søstrene Grene store will be open daily from 10am till 6pm.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene, visit https://sostrenegrene.com/en-gb

A brand new Søstrene Grene store has opened its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate

1. SØSTRENE GRENE

Photo: Søstrene Grene

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more

2. SØSTRENE GRENE

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more

3. SØSTRENE GRENE

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more

4. SØSTRENE GRENE

The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene

