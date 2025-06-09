IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new Søstrene Grene store that has opened its doors in Harrogate town centre

The Danish retail chain, offering a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more, opened on Cambridge Street on Friday, June 6.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner at Søstrene Grene, said: “We're excited to bring the Søstrene Grene experience to Harrogate where customers can continue to discover our wide range of affordable products in Scandinavian design.

"Every visit offers delightful surprises, with the chance to explore the world of ‘hygge’.”

The new Søstrene Grene store will be open daily from 10am till 6pm.

To find out more about Søstrene Grene, visit https://sostrenegrene.com/en-gb

1 . SØSTRENE GRENE A brand new Søstrene Grene store has opened its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate Photo: Søstrene Grene Photo Sales

2 . SØSTRENE GRENE The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene Photo Sales

3 . SØSTRENE GRENE The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene Photo Sales

4 . SØSTRENE GRENE The popular Danish retail chain offers a wide range of Scandinavian-inspired home décor, kitchenware, stationery, lifestyle products and much more Photo: Søstrene Grene Photo Sales