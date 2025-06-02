We take a look a look inside the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in RiponWe take a look a look inside the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon
We take a look a look inside the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new Next store that has opened at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
A brand new Next store has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon.

The new 8,777 sq ft store, offering womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, opened on Thursday, May 22, creating 31 new jobs.

The opening is part of a £10 million development at St Michael's Retail Park and is a significant moment for the Yorkshire-rooted firm, shoppers and the city.

Megan Lunt, Store Manager, said: "The excitement that comes with opening a new store hasn't just radiated throughout the business, but also the locals and this community.

“The overwhelming support has meant that we are finally ready to welcome Ripon customers to our brand new store.

"We are really excited to become a small part of this beautiful little city and thrive as part of it."

Next has grown to more than 700 stores worldwide since it was first launched in 1982.

The store is open from 9am till 8pm, Monday to Friday, 9am till 7pm on Saturday’s and 10am till 4pm on Sunday’s.

A brand new Next store has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

1. NEXT

A brand new Next store has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next

Photo Sales
The womenswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

2. NEXT

The womenswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next

Photo Sales
The ribbon cutting of the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

3. NEXT

The ribbon cutting of the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next

Photo Sales
The menswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

4. NEXT

The menswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RiponYorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice