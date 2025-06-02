IN PICTURES: Take a look inside the new Next store that has opened at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon

The new 8,777 sq ft store, offering womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, opened on Thursday, May 22, creating 31 new jobs.

The opening is part of a £10 million development at St Michael's Retail Park and is a significant moment for the Yorkshire-rooted firm, shoppers and the city.

Megan Lunt, Store Manager, said: "The excitement that comes with opening a new store hasn't just radiated throughout the business, but also the locals and this community.

“The overwhelming support has meant that we are finally ready to welcome Ripon customers to our brand new store.

"We are really excited to become a small part of this beautiful little city and thrive as part of it."

Next has grown to more than 700 stores worldwide since it was first launched in 1982.

The store is open from 9am till 8pm, Monday to Friday, 9am till 7pm on Saturday’s and 10am till 4pm on Sunday’s.

1 . NEXT A brand new Next store has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next Photo Sales

2 . NEXT The womenswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next Photo Sales

3 . NEXT The ribbon cutting of the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next Photo Sales

4 . NEXT The menswear section in the new Next store that has opened its doors at St Michael's Retail Park in Ripon Photo: Next Photo Sales