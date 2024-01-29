News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Take a look at visitors enjoying Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024, as they admire the latest technology from major agricultural machinery manufacturers.Take a look at visitors enjoying Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024, as they admire the latest technology from major agricultural machinery manufacturers.
Take a look at visitors enjoying Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024, as they admire the latest technology from major agricultural machinery manufacturers.

IN PICTURES: Ripon Farm Services celebrates 20 years and showcases the very best in agricultural machinery

Take a look at Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024 which showcased the latest technology available from major agricultural machinery manufacturers and suppliers.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT

Ripon Farm Services New Year Show took place over two days from Wednesday, January 24, until Thursday, January 25, at The Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate.

A spokesperson said:” "We had a brilliant couple of days in Harrogate, with our machinery manufacturers and parts, service and ground care suppliers.

“Thank you to everyone who attended over the 2 days, it was great to see you all and we appreciate your support for our 2024 show!"

Take a look at visitors enjoying what was on offer this year.

Pictured: Combine harvesters for sale were one of the highlights of what was on offer at the show.

1. Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024

Pictured: Combine harvesters for sale were one of the highlights of what was on offer at the show. Photo: Picture Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Picture: Ripon Farm Services staff take a moment to admire the tractors on sale.

2. Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024

Picture: Ripon Farm Services staff take a moment to admire the tractors on sale. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Pictured: Four year old Spencer Willan on a toy tractor at this year's incredible show.

3. Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024

Pictured: Four year old Spencer Willan on a toy tractor at this year's incredible show. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Pictured: Six year old Harrison Pyle in the drivers seat of a giant combine harvester.

4. Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024

Pictured: Six year old Harrison Pyle in the drivers seat of a giant combine harvester. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate