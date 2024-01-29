Ripon Farm Services New Year Show took place over two days from Wednesday, January 24, until Thursday, January 25, at The Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate.

A spokesperson said:” "We had a brilliant couple of days in Harrogate, with our machinery manufacturers and parts, service and ground care suppliers.

“Thank you to everyone who attended over the 2 days, it was great to see you all and we appreciate your support for our 2024 show!"

Take a look at visitors enjoying what was on offer this year.

1 . Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024 Pictured: Combine harvesters for sale were one of the highlights of what was on offer at the show. Photo: Picture Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024 Picture: Ripon Farm Services staff take a moment to admire the tractors on sale. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024 Pictured: Four year old Spencer Willan on a toy tractor at this year's incredible show. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Ripon Farm Services New Year Show 2024 Pictured: Six year old Harrison Pyle in the drivers seat of a giant combine harvester. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales