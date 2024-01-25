IN PICTURES: look inside 'ultra-modern' barn conversion at Stainburn, near Harrogate, with bespoke interior

This unique property is for sale at the guide price of £1,750,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd.

Th barn is conveniently located between Harrogate and Otley, in a highly sought-after hamlet in the village of Stainburn.

The four bedroomed property has three bathrooms and four reception areas all fitted with bespoke fittings and features.

Some of the features include Quartzite tiled floors, ceiling to floor Yorkshire stone fireplace, a recessed solid fuel burning stove, solid oak beams and doors, and an interior balcony which opens up the contemporary interior space.

The cantilever extension is complete with floor to ceiling windows providing panoramic views to the areas private, and picturesque landscape.

