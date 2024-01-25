News you can trust since 1836
Stunning Beck Bottom Barn is fresh to the market this week on Zoopla.

IN PICTURES: look inside 'ultra-modern' barn conversion at Stainburn, near Harrogate, with bespoke interior

Take a look at this breath-taking barn conversion with contemporary designer features fresh to the market on Zoopla.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT

This unique property is for sale at the guide price of £1,750,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd.

Th barn is conveniently located between Harrogate and Otley, in a highly sought-after hamlet in the village of Stainburn.

The four bedroomed property has three bathrooms and four reception areas all fitted with bespoke fittings and features.

Some of the features include Quartzite tiled floors, ceiling to floor Yorkshire stone fireplace, a recessed solid fuel burning stove, solid oak beams and doors, and an interior balcony which opens up the contemporary interior space.

The cantilever extension is complete with floor to ceiling windows providing panoramic views to the areas private, and picturesque landscape.

Take a look at this one of a kind property available on Zoopla this week:

Beck Bottom Barn is between Harrogate and Otley, in the village of Stainburn.

Beck Bottom Barn, Stainburn

Beck Bottom Barn is between Harrogate and Otley, in the village of Stainburn.

The four bedroomed barn conversion has been tastefully converted.

Beck Bottom Barn, Stainburn

The four bedroomed barn conversion has been tastefully converted.

The modern en-suite bathroom has two-way his and hers showers.

Beck Bottom Barn, Stainburn

The modern en-suite bathroom has two-way his and hers showers.

A second bathroom includes a roll top bath and exposed original oak beams.

Beck Bottom Barn, Stainburn

A second bathroom includes a roll top bath and exposed original oak beams.

