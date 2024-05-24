IN PICTURES: Here are your 17 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Technology & Digital Award (sponsored by Made Smarter) – Nuumad Ltd

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award – Harrogate College

Sustainability Award – Number Thirteen

Retail or Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Oakdale Golf Club) – Harrogate Theatre

Small Hospitality Business of the Year – Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen

Large Hospitality Business of the Year – Cedar Court Hotels

Tourism Award – Harrogate International Festivals

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group) – Yolk Farm

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year –Maddie Bissett (Unilever)

Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) – Radfield Home Care

Best Independent Business – Harrogate Brewing Co.

Best SME Company – Apollo Captial

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins) – EnviroVent

Business Leader of the Year – Christopher Neave (Make it Wild)

Entrepreneur of the Year – James Martin (Glawning Ltd)

Judge's Choice Award - Inspire Youth Yorkshire

Lifetime Achievement Award – Peter Banks (Rudding Park)

1 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 Technology & Digital Award (sponsored by Made Smater) - Nuumad Ltd Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 Employee Health & Wellbeing Award - Harrogate College Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 Sustainability Award – Number Thirteen Photo: Allan McKenzie Photo Sales