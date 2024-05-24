IN PICTURES: Here are your 17 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…
Technology & Digital Award (sponsored by Made Smarter) – Nuumad Ltd
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award – Harrogate College
Sustainability Award – Number Thirteen
Retail or Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Oakdale Golf Club) – Harrogate Theatre
Small Hospitality Business of the Year – Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen
Large Hospitality Business of the Year – Cedar Court Hotels
Tourism Award – Harrogate International Festivals
Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group) – Yolk Farm
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year –Maddie Bissett (Unilever)
Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) – Radfield Home Care
Best Independent Business – Harrogate Brewing Co.
Best SME Company – Apollo Captial
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins) – EnviroVent
Business Leader of the Year – Christopher Neave (Make it Wild)
Entrepreneur of the Year – James Martin (Glawning Ltd)
Judge's Choice Award - Inspire Youth Yorkshire
Lifetime Achievement Award – Peter Banks (Rudding Park)
