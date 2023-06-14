IN PICTURES: Here are your 12 winners from the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards on Monday saw some of the district’s best recognised at a glittering ceremony.

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Rudding Park Spa

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Best Bar

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum and Monkey

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

La Feria

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Lisa Ambler – Old Swan Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate

Stephanie Moon

