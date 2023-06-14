IN PICTURES: Here are your 12 winners from the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023
The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Tania Nelson – Konak Meze
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Tom Dungey – Rudding Park
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum
Rudding Park Spa
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Best Bar
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum and Monkey
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Karen Knowles – West Park Hotel
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot
La Feria
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift
Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
Lisa Ambler – Old Swan Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador of the Year - sponsored by Your Harrogate
Stephanie Moon