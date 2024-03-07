Ripon has had a wave of new independent and creatively driven shops open on the city’s high street over the last year.

The city has also been keen to support local up and coming traders, and what better way than to check out what’s on offer whilst giving back to the community by sourcing a beautiful and unusal Mother’s Day gift from them?

If you are looking for that something special take a look at these 15 recommendations given by residents who live and work in the city.

1 . BUD Floral, Ripon BUD Floral, is located on North Street in Ripon. This brand-new wedding and events florist and floristry school, launched by local florist Emma offers the perfect gift for Mother's Day. Photo: BUD Floral, Ripon Photo Sales

2 . Mid Century Mermaid, Ripon Mid Century Mermaid is located in Ripon HALLS on North Street. The unique shop searches the United Kingdom for special vintage and retro treasures. Photo: Mid Century Mermaid, Ripon Photo Sales

3 . Forbes, Ripon Forbes Gifts and Interiors is located on Westgate in Ripon. The shop offers a range of stunning, unique gifts and home accessories to suit all ages and budgets. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . The Light Room, Ripon The Light Room is located on Queen Street, Ripon. The Ripon photography studio is offering a Mother's Day mini-shoot perfect for a timeless gift. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales