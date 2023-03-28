News you can trust since 1836
Just some of the businesses for sale in Harrogate at the moment

IN PICTURES: For those who fancy quitting the day job, here are 13 businesses currently for sale in Harrogate

There are some interesting businesses for sale in Harrogate at the moment, here we take a look at just 13 of them.

By Louise Perrin
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:38 BST

From cafes and hotels to newsagents and restaurants, the range of businesses available to buy in Harrogate is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.

Here we share 13 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

Guest house with five letting rooms plus three owners bedrooms situated in one of the finest sites in Harrogate. It is currently for sae with Ernest Wilson for £695,000 Freehold or £135,000 Leasehold.

1. Hotel/Guest House, HG1

Guest house with five letting rooms plus three owners bedrooms situated in one of the finest sites in Harrogate. It is currently for sae with Ernest Wilson for £695,000 Freehold or £135,000 Leasehold. Photo: Zoopla

Self-contained retail unit with open plan sales and WC measuring 718sq.ft. Currently listed for sale with Montpellier Property for £160,000 Freehold - Leasehold option also available.

2. Retail premises, Westmoreland Street, HG1

Self-contained retail unit with open plan sales and WC measuring 718sq.ft. Currently listed for sale with Montpellier Property for £160,000 Freehold - Leasehold option also available. Photo: Zoopla

Fully licensed café bar and takeaway for sale with Alan J Picken. Business £99,950 plus SAV.

3. Montpellier Parade, Harrogate HG1

Fully licensed café bar and takeaway for sale with Alan J Picken. Business £99,950 plus SAV. Photo: Zoopla

Detached 19th Century pub/bar with four bedroom private owner's accommodation. Currently for sale with Sidney Phillips for £75,000

4. Burn Bridge Road, Harrogate HG3

Detached 19th Century pub/bar with four bedroom private owner's accommodation. Currently for sale with Sidney Phillips for £75,000 Photo: Zoopla

