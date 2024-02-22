IN PICTURES: ‘And the best steak goes to..’ Ripon's top 11 steak restaurants as voted for by readers

In a poll published on social media, we asked residents who work and live in Ripon what their favourite restaurants were when ordering steak.

Even though most restaurants cook the dish simply with a choice of cuts and sides, we are all quite particular about how it should be served.

Whether you like your steak blue, medium rare, or well done, it is essential that wherever you go that the steak is cooked to perfection as the traditional dish comes with its own special price tag.

The poll revealed a clear winner, although there were many notable mentions all worthy of a visit.

Congratulations to Portfino, who outranked all nominations by nearly 10 votes in a triumphant win against almost 30 other restaurants and almost 200 votes.

The Italian restaurant serves modern dishes with flair and is driven by a traditional warm Italian community spirit.

Second place is awarded to the Silva Bells, also on Ripon’s historic Kirkgate.

The Silva Bells, which opened just last year has been gaining a strong reputation for top quality food from locals who sing their praises on social media.

The list is ranked in order of votes with three restaurants and traditional pubs sharing a joint third place.

Take a look at the other honourable mentions who also won votes by residents for their quality beef steaks, service, and overall ambience.

1 . Portfino Italian Restaurant, Ripon The best steak goes to Portfino Italian Restaurant, on Ripon's Kirkgate. Photo: Portfino Italian Restaurant Photo Sales

2 . The Silva Bells, Ripon In second place was The Silva Bells, located Ripon's historic Kirkgate. Photo: The Silva Bells Photo Sales

3 . Mario's Restaurant 27, Ripon Mario's Restaurant 27 came in joint third place, and is also on Kirkgate, praised for its authentic Italian ingredient's, and a warm, and friendly atmosphere. Photo: Mario's Restaurant 27 Photo Sales

4 . The Crown, Lofthouse The Crown at Lofthouse was also in joint third place. The traditional pub in Nidderdale has a reputation for quality produce and hearty dishes in a unique setting. Photo: The Crown, Lofthouse Photo Sales