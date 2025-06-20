We take a look at the 19 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviewsplaceholder image
We take a look at the 19 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

IN PICTURES: 19 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
When it comes to beer gardens across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

With summer in full swing, beer gardens are bursting back to life, serving up the perfect mix of sunshine, cold pints, and a laid-back atmosphere.

These are some of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in across the Harrogate district, according to Google Reviews...

Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA

1. The Mucky Duck

Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA Photo: Archive

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

2. The Little Ale House

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH Photo: Archive

Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW

3. Cold Bath Brewing Co

Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Photo: Archive

Located at Kettlesing Lane, Kettlesing, Harrogate, HG3 2LB

4. Queens Head Inn

Located at Kettlesing Lane, Kettlesing, Harrogate, HG3 2LB Photo: Archive

