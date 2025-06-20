IN PICTURES: 19 pubs with the best beer gardens in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

With summer in full swing, beer gardens are bursting back to life, serving up the perfect mix of sunshine, cold pints, and a laid-back atmosphere.
These are some of the best beer gardens to enjoy a pint in across the Harrogate district, according to Google Reviews...
1. The Mucky Duck
Located at 17 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA Photo: Archive
2. The Little Ale House
Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH Photo: Archive
3. Cold Bath Brewing Co
Located at 46 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW Photo: Archive
4. Queens Head Inn
Located at Kettlesing Lane, Kettlesing, Harrogate, HG3 2LB Photo: Archive