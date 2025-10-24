IN PICTURES: 19 best cafes to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?
In no particular order, these are some of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…
1. Nomad Cafe & Deli
Located at 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive
2. Number Thirteen
Located at Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR Photo: Archive
3. Ginkgo
Located at 122-124 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY Photo: Archive
4. Cafe Lago di Como
Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive