IN PICTURES: 19 best cafes to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
When it comes to cafés across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, these are some of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…

Located at 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

1. Nomad Cafe & Deli

Located at 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR

2. Number Thirteen

Located at Castlegate, Knaresborough, HG5 8AR Photo: Archive

Located at 122-124 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY

3. Ginkgo

Located at 122-124 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY Photo: Archive

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

4. Cafe Lago di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

