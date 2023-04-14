News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
1 minute ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
1 hour ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation

IN PICTURES: 16 pooch portraits captured by Ripon’s dog photographer Suzanne Craigie

Suzanne Craigie captures Ripon’s precious furry family members within the backdrop of the North Yorkshire landscape which she described as ‘the perfect and obvious background’ to her art.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

Mrs Craigie has a professional and friendly approach when capturing a large variety of unique dog breeds, immortalising their individual personalities for their proud owners.

Based on the edge of the Dales she provides owners with high quality keepsake photos that immortalise their precious pooches for years to come.

Not just for dog lovers, Mrs Craigie also enjoys pointing the camera at all furry, feathered, smooth and even scaly creatures (great and small).

To find out more visit: https://www.srcphotography.co.uk/

Collection of some of the best shots by Suzanne Craigie Photography

1. Collection of some of the best

Collection of some of the best shots by Suzanne Craigie Photography Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography

Photo Sales
Malcolm the whippet takes a breather between 'zoomies' and glares straight down the cameras lens.

2. Malcolm

Malcolm the whippet takes a breather between 'zoomies' and glares straight down the cameras lens. Photo: S R Craigie

Photo Sales
Dexter the Lurcher enjoying Loch Sunart in Ardnamurchan, Scotland, at low tide.

3. Dexter, the lurcher

Dexter the Lurcher enjoying Loch Sunart in Ardnamurchan, Scotland, at low tide. Photo: S R Craigie

Photo Sales
Thunder the Leonberger patrolling his territory in the early morning mist.

4. Thunder

Thunder the Leonberger patrolling his territory in the early morning mist. Photo: Suzanne Craigie Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:RiponNorth Yorkshire