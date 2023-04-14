Suzanne Craigie captures Ripon’s precious furry family members within the backdrop of the North Yorkshire landscape which she described as ‘the perfect and obvious background’ to her art.

Mrs Craigie has a professional and friendly approach when capturing a large variety of unique dog breeds, immortalising their individual personalities for their proud owners.

Based on the edge of the Dales she provides owners with high quality keepsake photos that immortalise their precious pooches for years to come.

Not just for dog lovers, Mrs Craigie also enjoys pointing the camera at all furry, feathered, smooth and even scaly creatures (great and small).

To find out more visit: https://www.srcphotography.co.uk/

Collection of some of the best shots by Suzanne Craigie Photography

Malcolm the whippet takes a breather between 'zoomies' and glares straight down the cameras lens.

Dexter the Lurcher enjoying Loch Sunart in Ardnamurchan, Scotland, at low tide.

Thunder the Leonberger patrolling his territory in the early morning mist.