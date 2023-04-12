IN PICTURES: 16 images from Ripon’s vibrant Kirkgate Street Party
Hundreds of residents and visitors crowded Ripon’s Kirkgate High Street on Easter Monday to enjoy a variety of live music, handcrafted arts, dancing, street food and al fresco dining in what was one of the first street festivals to celebrate the city's vibrant culture and quality of trade.
Ripon delivered residents one of its first street festivals for some time on Easter Monday which took place on the historical Kirkgate high street and attracted all generations from both in and around Ripon city centre.
Crowds enjoyed a flourish of entertainment, food, live music, local arts, boutiques and outdoor dining.
Despite the predictable bank holiday rain the event was a roaring success that gave local trade a welcome boost at the start of the spring season.