News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
1 hour ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
3 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
4 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
5 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
5 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Kirkgate Street Party lights up Ripon city streets with Indian dancing by Sarita McDermott owner of Realitea, on North Street.Kirkgate Street Party lights up Ripon city streets with Indian dancing by Sarita McDermott owner of Realitea, on North Street.
Kirkgate Street Party lights up Ripon city streets with Indian dancing by Sarita McDermott owner of Realitea, on North Street.

IN PICTURES: 16 images from Ripon’s vibrant Kirkgate Street Party

Hundreds of residents and visitors crowded Ripon’s Kirkgate High Street on Easter Monday to enjoy a variety of live music, handcrafted arts, dancing, street food and al fresco dining in what was one of the first street festivals to celebrate the city's vibrant culture and quality of trade.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Ripon delivered residents one of its first street festivals for some time on Easter Monday which took place on the historical Kirkgate high street and attracted all generations from both in and around Ripon city centre.

Crowds enjoyed a flourish of entertainment, food, live music, local arts, boutiques and outdoor dining.

Despite the predictable bank holiday rain the event was a roaring success that gave local trade a welcome boost at the start of the spring season.

Live music from Hyde Family Jam made sure the crowds enjoyed a dance

1. Kirkgate Street Party

Live music from Hyde Family Jam made sure the crowds enjoyed a dance Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Ripon's residents flocked out despite the rain, and stayed for the duration of the days entertainment

2. Kirkgate Street Party

Ripon's residents flocked out despite the rain, and stayed for the duration of the days entertainment Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Live music provided by Hyde Family Jam - A live and vibrant performance that kept the crowds engaged

3. Kirkgate Street Party

Live music provided by Hyde Family Jam - A live and vibrant performance that kept the crowds engaged Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Lively entertainment as everyone had a chance to dance and enjoy the show.

4. Kirkgate Street Party

Lively entertainment as everyone had a chance to dance and enjoy the show. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Ripon