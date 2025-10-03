A roast dinner is a British classic and there are plenty of places across the Harrogate district where you can enjoy the much-loved meal.
In no particular order, these are some of the best places to go for a Sunday roast as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. The Pickled Sprout, Harrogate
Located at 1 John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ Photo: Archive
2. The Inn South Stainley, Harrogate
Located at Ripon Road, South Stainley, Harrogate, HG3 3ND Photo: Archive
3. The Pine Marten, Harrogate
Located at Otley Road, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1UE Photo: Zoopla
4. The Tannin Level, Harrogate
Located at 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE Photo: Archive