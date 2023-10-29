IN PICTURES: 14 images of Ripon independent traders as Little Birds Artisan Market celebrates fifth anniversary
Little Birds Artisan Market enjoyed its fifth anniversary celebrating independent trade on Sunday, October 22, as the Autumn weather shone bright for shoppers.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:00 GMT
It has been an uphill time for businesses, with many still recovering from years of pandemic and continuing to struggle through the cost of living crisis.
However, Little Birds Artisan Market was proud to reach its fifth anniversary, continuing to support Ripon's thriving high street trade and surrounding local communities.
Take a look at these 14 pictures that prove Ripon is worth visiting for an extended day out on a Sunday.
