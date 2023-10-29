IN PICTURES: 14 images of Ripon independent traders as Little Birds Artisan Market celebrates fifth anniversary

Little Birds Artisan Market enjoyed its fifth anniversary celebrating independent trade on Sunday, October 22, as the Autumn weather shone bright for shoppers.

It has been an uphill time for businesses, with many still recovering from years of pandemic and continuing to struggle through the cost of living crisis.

However, Little Birds Artisan Market was proud to reach its fifth anniversary, continuing to support Ripon's thriving high street trade and surrounding local communities.

Take a look at these 14 pictures that prove Ripon is worth visiting for an extended day out on a Sunday.

1 . Badger Designs Pictured: Major of Ripon City Sid Hawke shaking hands with the founders at Badger Designs. Photo: Jackie Crozier

2 . Forme Prints Pictured: Original design trader - Forme Prints, at Little Birds Market. Photo: Jackie Crozier

3 . Happy Barista Pictured: Artisan coffee maker Happy Barista, meeting the Major of Ripon, Sid Hawke. Photo: Jackie Crozier

4 . Freddie Cleary Pictured: Musician Freddie Cleary entertains visitors during the Little Birds Sunday market. Photo: Jackie Crozier