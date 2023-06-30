IN PICTURES: 11 stunning Ripon properties that are new to the market this week

Take a look at some of Ripon’s incredible properties and biggest investment opportunities that are fresh to the market this week.
Here are 12 of the hottest properties in the Ripon area listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Wellington Gardens, Ripon
This three bedroom end terrace house is in a great location close to the city centre and is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £230,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Cathedral Court, Ripon
This two bedroom terraced house is in a sought after location and is for sale with Purplebricks at the guide price of £240,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. Lark Hill Close, Ripon
A spacious two bedroom detached bungalow in a peaceful setting and popular residential area is for sale with Jory Estates at the guide price of £280,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. West Lane, Ripon
This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £289,950 Photo: Zoopla