News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police reopen Harrogate road after discovery of suspected First World War shell
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Take a look at Ripon's newest properties to the market this week with development opportunities, spacious gardens and sought after central locations.Take a look at Ripon's newest properties to the market this week with development opportunities, spacious gardens and sought after central locations.
Take a look at Ripon's newest properties to the market this week with development opportunities, spacious gardens and sought after central locations.

IN PICTURES: 11 stunning Ripon properties that are new to the market this week

Take a look at some of Ripon’s incredible properties and biggest investment opportunities that are fresh to the market this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST

Here are 12 of the hottest properties in the Ripon area listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

This three bedroom end terrace house is in a great location close to the city centre and is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £230,000

1. Wellington Gardens, Ripon

This three bedroom end terrace house is in a great location close to the city centre and is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £230,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terraced house is in a sought after location and is for sale with Purplebricks at the guide price of £240,000

2. Cathedral Court, Ripon

This two bedroom terraced house is in a sought after location and is for sale with Purplebricks at the guide price of £240,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A spacious two bedroom detached bungalow in a peaceful setting and popular residential area is for sale with Jory Estates at the guide price of £280,000

3. Lark Hill Close, Ripon

A spacious two bedroom detached bungalow in a peaceful setting and popular residential area is for sale with Jory Estates at the guide price of £280,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £289,950

4. West Lane, Ripon

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters in Ripon at the guide price of £289,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RiponZoopla