Impressive rebrand for Harrogate hotel's spa brings it high rating in top 10 'most booked spas' in Yorkshire

A Harrogate hotel is celebrating making it into the top ten for spas in Yorkshire.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
The figures for the 10 most booked spas across Yorkshire in 2023 were calibrated by leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com following insights from their 2023 consumer booking data.

The Harrogate Spa at Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa features proudly at number two in the list.

It first opened in 2019 following a £2 million pound investment into its multifunctional facilities.

The Harrogate Spa at Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa features proudly at number two in the top ten spas list. (Picture contributed)The Harrogate Spa at Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa features proudly at number two in the top ten spas list. (Picture contributed)
Since then, it has undergone a full rebrand in 2022, before its recent Zen Garden refurbishment this year.

The serene outdoor Zen Garden is designed to be the perfect place to relax and unwind and boasts a new 10-person hot tub.

The number one spa in the top ten was The Bridge Hotel & Spa at Walshford outside Wetherby.

In third place was The Parsonage Hotel & Spa at Escrick in York.

Fourth was Imagine Spa at Hazlewood Castle and fifth was Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa in Leeds.

Spabreaks.com is the leading booking and recommendation platform for spa breaks, spa days, and spa deals in Europe.

It works with more than 500 spa destinations in the UK and overseas, arranging spa days and breaks for up to 6,000 people per week.

The Harrogate area is blessed by a range of great spa facilities.

Other spas include the following:

Rudding Park Spa

Harrogate Turkish Baths

Swinton Park

The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa, Bolton Abbey

For more information, visit: https://www.spabreaks.com/

