Important business park for Harrogate reveals new £8m phase of exciting redevelopment

If planners back the expansion by Thorp Arch Estate, Ash Way V will be the latest phase in Thorp Arch Estate’s popular Ash Way development, which started in 2005.

The announcement of the major expansion plans comes soon after the completion of Ash Way IV which comprises nine units totalling 95,409 sq ft with seven of these, totalling 76,272 sq. ft, already let, including to ice bath manufacturer, Brass Monkey which relocated to the estate last year, and heads of terms have been issued for remaining two units.

Located close to the the A1(M) motorway just 13 miles from Harrogate and three from Wetherby, the new £8m net-zero warehouses schemes include the construction of three new business and warehouse units.

A better future for Thorp Arch trading estate and Harrogate businesses

Mr Tim Munns, Director of Wharfedale Property Management, which manages the estate for owner, Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, said: “Thorp Arch Estate, with its green parkland setting and proximity to the motorway network, remains a popular location for new and established businesses despite the current subdued economy.

“Ash Way IV is twice the size of the previous Ash Way II and Ash Way III schemes so we are pleased at the lettings achieved so far and envisage that we will be fully let imminently.

“If approved by Leeds City Council, these three slightly larger units will enable existing tenants to expand on site as well as meeting the needs of businesses seeking premises of this size and environmental specification who wish to relocate here."

Ash Way V, will comprise carbon net zero units of 19,500 sq. ft, 25,091 sq. ft and 31,600 sq. ft.

The Ash Way development, which was first launched nearly 20 years ago, comprises 25 light industrial units, ranging from 3,000 sq. ft to 15,000 sq. ft, with one larger unit totalling 31,647 sq. ft.