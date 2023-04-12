Iconic Harrogate hotel is ‘number one in north’ says The Times in latest UK guide
A Harrogate hotel has featured prominently in The Times’ best UK hotels to stay this Spring.
Situated opposite the Stray, the West Park was listed by the national newspaper as number one in the north.
It's a major accolade for Provenance Inns, which not only owns this former coaching inn but a collection of gastro pubs and boutique hotels located around the North of England.
Since the AA 4-star boutique hotel's parent company took over the iconic whitewashed hotel facing the green of the Stray, the site has undergone a series of reburbishments.
During the long months of lockdown, there was a complete refurbishment of its interiors, as well as the creation of the Courtyard and outdoor bar.
The West Park's award-winning menus change with the season and dishes feature the finest produce of the region’s artisans, sourced at least partly from its own kitchen garden at Mount St John.