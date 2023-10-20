Iconic 16th century village pub in Harrogate district is to reopen its doors after a historic renovation
The 16th century Staveley Arms has been closed for the last seven months while its new owners freshened up its offer while staying true to its impressive heritage.
Tonight, Friday at 5pm, the doors will reopen at the award-winning former coach house whose roots go back more than 400 years.
Customers will discover a pub back to life and newly improved with high quality food and drink.
Proud owners Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell and Oliver Renton say they had been keen to stay close to the community during the renovation process.
“When The Staveley Arms opportunity was presented to us, we leapt at the chance,” said Steve.
“It’s been wonderful working alongside James Staveley, who owns the North Stainley Estate, and the whole North Stainley team to get the pub open again.
"They’ve been involved in the whole process and, like us, are keen to ensure the Staveley Arms is back to being the heart of the village.
"We’ve kept all the traditional Staveley Arms features as well as adding some fresh ideas.”
Located four miles from Ripon and within easy access of Harrogate and Leeds, the country pub is renewing its focus on accomodation and being a versatile venue space – while remaining a traditional country pub.
The pub’s general manager Oliver Renton, who recently moved into the village and whose children are attending the local school, said: “I’ve worked in the industry for more than 20 years and The Staveley Arms has it all.
“We have a strong kitchen team and will offer a cosy spot for a mid-week meal or a Sunday Roast.
"The fires will be roaring, walkers and dogs will be welcome and there will be a good choice of Yorkshire ales available, plus our own Staveley Arms ales.”
The Staveley Arms will host a quiz night on Wednesdays and a Real Ale Club on Thursdays when all house and guest cask ales will be £3.50 a pint.
Bookings for the pub’s Christmas menu are now being taken.