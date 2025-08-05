‘I moved to Harrogate with one dream’: Ukrainian chef begins new chapter with opening of new Sushi takeaway in town
Sushi Panda, located on Knaresborough Road, is bringing fresh, handcrafted Japanese cuisine to the town.
The new endeavor is the brainchild of a small team from Ukraine, who are starting a new chapter in Harrogate.
Head chef Iryna Diachok brings 14 years of experience as a head sushi chef in Kyiv, trained in the tradition of Japanese sushi craftsmanship.
Iryna said: “I moved to Harrogate with one dream – to bring the real taste of sushi to this beautiful town.
"That’s how Sushi Panda was born – a small, cosy takeaway spot where every roll is made fresh to order, using only the best ingredients and crafted with care, precision, and a deep respect for Japanese culinary art.
"Whether you’re a long time sushi lover or trying it for the first time, we’re here to make sure your experience is delicious, consistent, and always joyful.”
Sushi Panda is open from midday till 9pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
It currently offers a takeaway service, with plans to introduce delivery options across the town very soon.
For more information about Sushi Panda and to make an order, visit https://sushipanda.uk/
