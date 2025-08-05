‘I moved to Harrogate with one dream’: Ukrainian chef begins new chapter with opening of new Sushi takeaway in town

A new sushi takeaway has opened its doors in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sushi Panda, located on Knaresborough Road, is bringing fresh, handcrafted Japanese cuisine to the town.

The new endeavor is the brainchild of a small team from Ukraine, who are starting a new chapter in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef Iryna Diachok brings 14 years of experience as a head sushi chef in Kyiv, trained in the tradition of Japanese sushi craftsmanship.

Sushi Panda, a new sushi takeaway that has opened its doors on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate, is bringing fresh, handcrafted Japanese cuisine to the town

Iryna said: “I moved to Harrogate with one dream – to bring the real taste of sushi to this beautiful town.

"That’s how Sushi Panda was born – a small, cosy takeaway spot where every roll is made fresh to order, using only the best ingredients and crafted with care, precision, and a deep respect for Japanese culinary art.

"Whether you’re a long time sushi lover or trying it for the first time, we’re here to make sure your experience is delicious, consistent, and always joyful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sushi Panda is open from midday till 9pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

It currently offers a takeaway service, with plans to introduce delivery options across the town very soon.

For more information about Sushi Panda and to make an order, visit https://sushipanda.uk/