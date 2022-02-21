Hunmanby whisky distillery joins two other North Yorkshire businesses to raise more than £900 for men's mental health charity
Representatives from three North Yorkshire businesses who worked together to host a charity event for York men's mental health charity, Menfulness are celebrating after the sellout event raised more than £900.
A whisky and cheese pairing evening hosted by Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery and York cheese specialists, Love Cheese at the Crooked Tap at Acomb recently was attended by 50 people and raised £910.
Guests at the event enjoyed a taste of four Filey Bay single malt whiskies that were paired with specially selected cheeses from Love Cheese.
Sam Waitling from Menfulness said: "Huge thanks to Morgan from Spirit of Yorkshire who pulled it all together as well as introducing and explaining the incredible whiskies for us. Thanks to Love Cheese for the four perfectly paired cheeses and to The Crooked Tap who were the perfect hosts as always. We cannot thank you all enough for your kindness and generosity!
"The feedback from the event has been awesome and most importantly we've raised over £900 which will get another eight blokes a full series of counselling sessions."
One of the guests was Dan Sykes, co-founder of York artisan gin producer Bar Walls Spirits, said: "It was a fantastic evening of great food and drink. The whisky and cheeses were paired to perfection and knowing that all of the proceeds were going to Menfulness made the evening even more special."
Established in 2016, Spirit of Yorkshire is Yorkshire's first whisky distillery and is home to Filey Bay single malt whisky. It is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson and is a true field to bottle distillery that grows all of the barley that is uses to produce its whisky.