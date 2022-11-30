Hundreds of thousand passengers see Harrogate artist's stunning mural for HECK sausage business

Harrogate graphic artist Lizzie Anthony's stunning artwork is taking pride of place at Leeds-Bradford airport thanks to HECK.

The saga started when Lizzie was commissioned by HECK Food to design a mural inspired by the popular Bedale-based sausage company launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Andrew and Debbie Keeble.

A Day In The Life of HECK depicts the family, colleagues, and even dogs, at the heart of this family-owned business, set against the backdrop of Yorkshire’s rolling hills.

Lizzie describes the successful commission as her "biggest achievement to date".

“I decided to create a mural based on the journey from the farm, where it all began, to the factory, depicting the HECK entourage along its way.“The initial idea of a ‘journey’ came from the colourful collection of vehicles in which the Keeble family and friends behind HECK travel up and down the country.

"I thought, how can I not make a journey out of their eclectic collection of motorbikes and side cars, a converted ice cream truck and their trusty hot van serving sausage sarnies?

"The Keebles are massive dog lovers and their four-legged friends are very much part of the HECK family, so I made sure to include them, too."I was blown away by the Leeds Bradford mural, it was my biggest achievement to date.”

Seen by thousands 100,000s of travellers, the mural has pride of place at arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport.

HECK has also re-created the artwork and has it proudly on display at shows and exhibitions all over the country.

HECK co-founder Becky Keeble said: “We love the mural so much. It really embodies the energy, enthusiasm and spirit of our team.

"Lizzie is a good family friend who went to school with many of us and in the summer holidays used to sell sausages at the shows, so she knows us very well!”