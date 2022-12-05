Huge crowds turn out for Harrogate’s bumper list Christmas attractions in town centre

The launch of Harrogate Christmas Fayre drew the crowds to the town centre at the weekend. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The launch of Harrogate Christmas Fayre and an amazing array of Christmas activities and experiences drew large numbers of local families and visitors to the town centre in their thousands.

Two of the stars of Aladdin, this year's panto at Harrogate Theatre, also turned out to sprinkle showbiz glitter on proceedings.

Wishee Washee (Tim Stedman) and Widow Twankey (Howard Chadwick) took a spin on the traditional Christmas carousel in Crescent Gardens and hopped on board the Candy Cane Express train on James Street.

Wishee Washee (Tim Stedman) and Widow Twankey (Howard Chadwick) took a spin on the traditional carousel in Crescent Gardens as Harrogate Christmas Fayre was launched. (Picture Tori Moor)

Visitor numbers were also boosted by the four-day Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair held at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The end result of all this flurry off festive activities and family attractions was a bumper weekend for businesses, traders and bus services at a crucial time for the hospitality and retail sectors in Harrogate.

The chair of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), Sara Ferguson, said: “Harrogate was absolutely packed at the weekend, and speaking to a number of fellow business owners Saturday was the busiest trading day in many months.

“The weekend saw the launch of ‘Destination Christmas’, and the town not only looks great, it also has so much to offer visitors and residents alike.

"The Christmas Fayre and Candy Cane Express are here for another week, but all the other attractions, including the ice skating, big wheel and Christmas lights, are here until early January.

“Our wonderful shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are here all year round, and for those coming into town on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, remember its free parking after 3pm in the Victoria Carpark.”

Presented by organisations including Destination Harrogate, Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate BID and Market Place Europe, the town centre attractions also include a London Eye-style big wheel facing Cambridge Crescent, an outoor ice skating rink in Crescent Gardens – plus the Father Christmas Experience and Elf Village at the Cedar Court Hotel.

Around 50 traders from Yorkshire and the UK as well as from countries across Europe, are welcoming shoppers at Harrogate Christmas Fayre in a village of Swiss-style wooden chalets on Cambridge Street, Market Place, and Cambridge Crescent.

The layout of stalls has been designed to support existing high street businesses who it is hoped will benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is creating.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre continues all of this week – up to and including Sunday, December 11.

Opening times are as follows:

Monday, December 5 from 10am to 7pm

Tuesday, December 6 from 10am to 7pm

Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 7pm

Thursday, December 8 from 10am to 7pm

Friday, December 9 from 10am to 7pm

Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 7pm

Sunday, December 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

The crowds also turned out for Knaresborough Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday in the Market Place for a weekend of tradition and fun.

The Swinton Estate near Masham, meanwhile, has launched a series of seasonal events from wreath making to festive afternoon teas.

The Little Bird Made Artisan Christmas market will be back in Valley Gardens in Harrogate this weekend for two days.