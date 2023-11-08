How you can get FREE fish and chips throughout November thanks to Graveleys of Harrogate

A popular family-run fish and chip restaurant in Harrogate is offering diners free meals throughout the month of November.

Graveleys of Harrogate, located on Cheltenham Parade, has launched a two for one deal across all of its menus, including restaurant, takeaway and delivery orders.

The offer runs from Monday 6 till Thursday 30 November.

A spokesperson said: “From our most popular Haddock and Chips, to the grilled Scottish Salmon or Moules Marinière.

Graveleys of Harrogate is offering diners free fish and chips throughout the month of November

"Whatever it is that you fancy, starters, mains and desserts are all two for the price of one for this November only.

“Booking a table is highly advisable to avoid disappointment.”