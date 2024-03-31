How Wetherby-based boutique camping company Pink Moon is aiming to secure a sustainable future for the festival market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having eyed a gap in the market for a reliable events supplier, this family-run Wetherby-based business has grown from humble beginnings into the UK’s leading act.

Grabbing its opportunity to take centre stage, with an ever-growing reputation for quality and reliable service, Pink Moon has become the go-to brand with thousands of festival-goers from across the UK using its services every year.

From Rewind and the Isle of Wight to Electric Picnic, Latitude and the Leeds and Reading Festivals, Pink Moon adds that extra touch of comfort and class to the event experience – a far cry from the grassroots events where it started out as Festival Extras in 2012.

Pink Moon will be attending 13 of the top festivals and events across the UK this summer

While managing director, Harry Lister, is extremely proud of how the business has grown, his focus is very much on the future, as the festival and events sector continues to develop at pace.

Growing up, Harry would tag along to festivals and gigs with his father Charlie, who runs the event sector of cabin and hire company WG Search.

Subconsciously soaking in all the trade secrets, those early years gave Harry a crucial understanding of an industry which is forever on the move.

Organisers face an ever-shifting landscape still adapting to life after Covid and trying to find its place among a sustainability-conscious consumer base, ever-more aware of their environmental impact on the world.

The boutique camping company is looking at how to reduce the environmental impact of festivals

“Born and bred in Yorkshire, I was there pitching tents at our very first event in 2012, in the mud,” recalls Harry.

“Much has changed since those early days and, as a business, we have had to adapt and evolve to keep up with the demands of the sector and our customers.

“The days of simply chucking up a few tents and service with a smile are long gone. We understand that it’s the experience which is important.

“Covid was an extremely tricky navigation for us. At the time, the business was only active in the live event sector and we were basically grounded, unable to do anything.

Pink Moon has an eco focus

“Looking back, that period was ultimately make-or-break for us.

"Coming out of the other side my dad, who was already involved but less invested than now, and I decided it was time to expand and together we bought the business outright, moving it from its base in Nottingham back home to Yorkshire.”

What they did not know at the time, was just how much of an impact Covid would have on the future of the festivals and events sector. Something which changed the direction of the business model completely.

“It has been fascinating to witness the increased desire for consumers who want to enjoy live events where they can create memories with friends and family,” he said.

“Coming out of the ‘Covid Years’ it seems that people realised making memories and having those unique experiences with loved ones was something they missed and people have prioritised this when it comes to deciding what and where they spend in a tough economy.

“We’ve moved with the times and now provide a larger number of premium structures and facilities at events to deal with the shift in demand from what was a more convenient and conventional experience to a luxury one.

“We understand the market is constantly evolving and we will continue adapting.

"As a result, we’ve spread our wings into the corporate and live event world, having learnt a thing or two on producing high-quality events both in the accommodation and VIP sector at festivals and events.”

With such a visible increase in demand for boutique experiences, the recently-expanded operation now offers a fully managed “all-in-one” events service, catering for corporate parties and festivals, birthday bashes and even weddings.

Being able to deliver on their promise of high-quality events and experiences is something Harry and his team take great pride in. It is part of their culture to go that extra yard for any client.

However, satisfying the other key aspect of their company ethos will take more time, a great deal of patience and no lack of ingenuity.

Inviting thousands of people to spend a weekend eating, drinking and partying in a field will always leave a mark on the environment but, as Harry confirms, there is vital work ongoing to lessen their impact.

“Sustainability plays huge role in what we offer,” he said.

“The bulk of our business has been based around providing sustainable, but quality, accommodation at festivals and events.

“Our model offers a part-solution to the unavoidable issue that surrounds festivals, and in truth society, around single-use plastic.

"We’ve all seen the shots of the tents abandoned at festivals and it’s something we are keen to continue to provide a solution for.

“We still deliver lower priced, convenient camping at our events, but a large proportion still bring along cheap pop-up solutions which are usually the ones that get left behind.”

The idea of a recyclable tent has been tried and tested with disappointing results, but Harry and Pink Moon remain dedicated to future-proofing their industry by improving festival sustainability.

“We continue to upcycle our kit, when possible, by working with charities such as Yorkshire Aid Convoy, to donate items or partner with Scout groups to put our dated structures to better use,” he said.

“We are aware we have a long way to go and it’s something we are seeking to improve, together with an ‘outside the tent’ remit with regards to how we also manage our waste, water and power.

“The whole industry has a responsibility to continue working on sustainable solutions, and Pink Moon remains committed to helping that search for answers.”

Pink Moon is attending 13 events this summer and is looking to recruit a crew of more than 300 people to work at festivals up and down the UK.