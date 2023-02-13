How Rudding Park hotel is investing £50,000 in electric vehicle chargers for the public

Rudding Park says the new chargers will be available to the public and serve as a welcome addition for local residents and visitors to Harrogate who have already chosen to switch to electric vehicles.

The units, which are 22kw each are electrically fed from the Rudding Park Energy Centre and therefore the EV Chargers benefit from a 30% reduction in Carbon Dioxide emissions (compared to normal grid supplied chargers).

Purpose-built, the chargers are enabled with latest technologies with sufficient electricity supply to deliver a consistent and fast charge across all bays.

Rudding Park in Harrogate says its new electric vehicle chargers will be available to the public.

Rudding Park Director Matthew Mackaness said: “As a responsible business it is vital we do our bit and ensure the environment is at the heart of all business decisions.

"That’s why we have teamed up with Yorkshire-based Utley-EV to design and install the project and they specified The Pilot Group charge points for their ‘tap and go’ functionality.

"The way to give people confidence to switch to electric is to increase the provision of chargers across the district.

"We are delighted to welcome Harrogate residents and visitors to use our EV Chargers, who are, of course, welcome to grab a coffee or a bit to eat at Clocktower whilst waiting.”

The new electric charging points can be activated on a ‘tap and go’ basis with no need to download an APP or create an account.

Rudding Park employees will also be able to use the new electric charging points.

Adam Utley, Director of Utley-EV said: “As an independent local business like Rudding Park, we are pleased to support them with their EV charge point design and installation roll out and look forward to working with them in the future.”

The green revolution does not end there at the award-winning luxury hotel.