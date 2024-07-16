How one Harrogate brand boosts sales using TikTok

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate-based Cool Crutches co-founder Amelia Peckham says sales of her colourful walking sticks have sky-rocketed since the brand started posting consistently to TikTok. But for many new companies, adding TikTok to their marketing credentials is yet another thing on a long to-do list. TikTok has teamed up with small business support platform Enterprise Nation to offer tips and skills to small businesses.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate-based Cool Crutches co-founder Amelia Peckham says sales of her colourful walking sticks have sky-rocketed since the brand started posting consistently to TikTok.

But many small businesses find it a challenge to know where to start with their TikTok journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok has teamed up with small business support platform Enterprise Nation to unlock its powerful digital community to help small businesses fly.

Cool Crutches co-founder Amelia Peckham

The partnership will deliver a curated new email marketing course that will take founders through step-by-step access so they can harness TikTok's vast potential when it comes to marketing a brand and building a community.

TikTok Takeoff will include access to a group of like-minded small business owners and successful creators to help businesses create content that will get their brand noticed as well as tips from Isobel Perl whose business Perl Cosmetics has 281k followers on TikTok.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “Small business owners like Amelia are busy people and many may feel like exploring a new social media platform might be yet another thing on a long to-do list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This course and experience demonstrates that unlocking the power of TikTok can be transformative and for brands looking to find new inclusive communities and real allies in the business world. TikTok is brilliant at showing the human face behind the business, and people buy from people - so it makes perfect sense.”

Sales have sky rocketed.

Amelia said she hasn't looked back since she started posting on TikTok. She added: “Customer acquisition is hard and TikTok makes it easy. I would say we get a 20 per cent increase in traffic from TikTok when we are consistent which is amazing.

“Admittedly it’s so hard to attribute direct to TikTok because often people first hear about us on there and then a few weeks later, and over multiple touch points, they convert. Our sales have sky-rocketed since we started posting stories, carousels and videos consistently, YOY we are up 80 per cent and this would not have been possible without TikTok.”

Amelia launched her business as a side hustle in 2006 after a freak accident on a quad bike left her with no feeling from the waist down. As a young 19-year-old, she felt the traditional crutches supplied by the hospital clicked at every step, were uncomfortable and compounded the mental health impact of the injury – impeding her recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She launched Cool Crutches after realising how important a mobility aid that’s comfortable, silent and stylish is to people with disabilities who just want to get on with their lives.

Amelia emphasised how creating meaningful content and advocating for the disability community has been a transformative approach that has really worked on TikTok.

She said: “My top tip is that little things fly on TikTok. I think since learning that brand awareness and new customer acquisition is more effective than a pure sales approach, we have seen a real shift in performance. We recently launched a Guide to Disability Benefits which is a downloadable ‘one stop shop’ for everything you need to know about Disability Benefits and it has performed absolutely incredibly on TikTok – outperforming all other social media platforms.”

To find out more visit https://www.enterprisenation.com/tiktok-takeoff/