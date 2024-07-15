How Kate Auld, founder of The Personal Cyclist, is inspiring people to feel confident on two wheels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s In The Company Of features Kate Auld, founder of The Personal Cyclist.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

I created The Personal Cyclist to inspire people to feel confident on two wheels. We do bike confidence coaching programmes and bike/ebike events for business groups and individuals of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I created the company from my belief in the importance of health and well-being after my own journey into cycling and to work around my young family.

Kate Auld created The Personal Cyclist to inspire people to feel confident on two wheels

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

It is about so much more than just riding a bike, it about improving mental and physical health, accessing the outdoors and sustainable travel.

In a world of fast-moving transport, it’s also about taking a step back and connecting with nature, in an environment without phones and tech.

3. What do you do in the business?

Kate's company offers bike confidence coaching programmes and bike/ebike events for business groups and individuals of all abilities

As a start-up business, I have covered everything from trademarking to coaching and establishing connections with brilliant partners. We’ve worked with the Electric Bike Shop and Sweaty Betty to name just a couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently based in Yorkshire, we have the potential to work across the UK.

4. How did you end up here?

I started my career working for BBC Radio One as a broadcast assistant for Simon Mayo. I then moved into PR working for London agencies like M&C Saatchi, until I moved to Yorkshire in 2009.

I was then the co-ordinator for the 2012 Olympics, and juggled this around a family having two boys, and then working as the Head of Comm’s for Best Western.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I still do some comm’s for travel and lifestyle brands, so I would probably be doing more of that. The skills and experience have huge crossover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to me to create opportunities which harness my experience whilst balancing family life.

6. What motivates you?

The variety of clients that I work with, from big corporations to individuals. I have helped improve corporate well-being with clients, but equally someone who had lost confidence in cycling following an accident.

The feedback I receive is incredible. It is a job that brings together all of my previous skills in an enjoyable, sustainable and profitable way.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be really clear about what success looks like, as it looks different at every stage of your life.

The fact that health and well-being is now being seen as a priority is significant. It has come to the forefront and people are prioritising it over profit. That has to be a good sign.

8. What excites you about business?

The increase of female led businesses with the ability to generate huge profits for investors. The tide is turning and there is a significant shift in women over 40 making a considerable impact on the health and well-being marketplace.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

People who take themselves too seriously. Unnecessary jargon whether in business generally or the bike industry. All of this can be so frustrating, along with the misogyny of working in male dominated industries. It is so refreshing to meet people who cut all of this out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Find people who inspire you and who have positive energy. Never be afraid to ask lots of questions as that is how you learn. Look for mentors to support you and give you the help you need to progress.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Anyone who is focussed on equity and really putting their money where their mouth is for employees. Not people who just tick boxes for well-being without actually making any difference.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Getting an initial coaching bursary from British Cycling and being named in Cycling UK’s “Top 100 Women”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to doing this, launching Soho House in New York, writing a travel feature for The Telegraph and taking Yorkshire athletes to London’s Olympic stadium.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

Relatability – we offer a personalised service with experiences that are uplifting and life-enhancing beyond just riding a bike.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Being honest, the Yorkshire weather, but unless the issue is ice, we ride in all weathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience led travel is now booming, and people’s perception that riding a bike has to be serious/competitive/dangerous need changing. Our motto is Enjoy The Ride so we’re here to help make that change.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

From our launch to now, it is all about growth. We want to connect with adventurous leaders who like the idea of biking to wellbeing.

We are also looking for more partners to connect with, to promote and champion cycling across the UK.

16. Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

Harrogate has brilliant health and well-being credentials and it’s a stunning backdrop. Sometimes we take this for granted, but clients come from across the UK and love it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel proud to work here and help people of all backgrounds, whether it’s commuting or time out, joining us at Grantley Hall for a bike ride, or 1:1 support to encourage more people to get out on their bikes and enjoy the amazing countryside around us.

With it being the 10-year anniversary of Harrogate hosting the Grand Depart, where better to launch a cycling company!