How Harrogate's EnviroVent firm became UK leader in tackling blight of mould problems in social housing

Based at its purpose-built zero carbon headquarters at Harrogate West Business Park, EnviroVent has experienced increasing demand for its services from the social housing sector in the past 12 months.

As a result, the UK's market leader for producing ventilation solutions for the social housing sector has increased capacity at its purpose-built factory by 30%.

It has also made a new appointment in the role of Head of Sales – Social Housing with the expectation of introducing a series of innovative new features.

Tackling social housing mould issues - James Kane has been promoted to the role of Head of Sales – Social Housing at leading Harrogate firm EnviroVent. (Picture contributed)

The appointment sees James Kane promoted to the role after being EnviroVent’s Regional Sales Manager for London and the South East for the past two years.

James has almost 20 years’ experience in the social housing sector, having worked for many leading brands including Electrolux and Mira Showers, before moving into the ventilation sector seven years ago.

"It is fantastic be working for a brand like EnviroVent which really understands social housing and invests in products and services that help solve customer problems,” said Mr Kane.

EnviroVent’s social housing team’s role involves working with many different partners, including social landlords, retrofit and planned maintenance departments, supporting them in carrying out day to day repairs and disrepairs where condensation and mould are causing or could cause a problem.

In his new role, James will manage a team of 22 people including EnviroVent’s social housing surveyors and ventilation specialists and will report to Customer Experience Director Ed Simms.

James and his team will be introducing a number of exciting new developments to social housing customers in the year ahead, including a Filterless Infinity Fan, which will enable even better monitoring and analysis for social housing customers.

Ed Sims, Customer Experience Director at EnviroVent, said: “James is passionate about serving the social housing sector and will be looking to drive through enhancements to customers."

