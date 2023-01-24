How Harrogate man's lockdown haircut raised more than £2,000 for Saint Michael's Hospice

Graeme Fenwick, 67, hasn't been going to the hairdressers since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Under some pressure from his wife Linda, Graeme eventually decided it was time to get the trimmers out and tackle the three years of growth - but in a cause that really mattered to him and his family.

He chose Saint Michael's Hospice after first-hand experience of the fantastic support the charity offers to people affected by terminal illness.

Before that haircut - Graeme Fenwick with his wife Linda who wanted to fundraise for Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice.

“A lot of our friends have spent time at Saint Michael’s, including Linda’s dad who spent his last days there,” he said.

Last week saw him venture to The Harlow club with Linda and friends to do the deed.

Linda said: "We would like to thank everyone who came, donated and had a turn hacking off a piece of his hair.

"There was a great atmosphere and it was great to see so many people supporting the cause.

After that haircut - Graeme Fenwick with his wife Linda who wanted to fundraise for Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice.

“Graeme was a superstar for doing this."

Having set up a Just Giving page with the target of £1,000 for Saint Michael's Hospice, Graeme's grand shave has raised more than double that with the total standing at £2,370.

If you would like to donate to Graeme and Linda’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-fenwick

