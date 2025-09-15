Home Manager appointed in Harrogate

Lovett Care has appointed Sharon Oldfield as Home Manager at Fairfax Manor Care Home, a brand new, state-of-the-art care environment located on Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well qualified, Sharon has worked in both the NHS and Social Care sector since 2009 and was more recently manager at a Yorkshire care home where she and the team proudly achieved an Outstanding rating from CQC.

Sharon holds a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management in Social Care and has been recognised both regionally and nationally with award wins, including Front Line Leader and Regional Registered Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her new role, Sharon is looking forward to meeting all residents and their relatives, getting to know them personally, and she is committed to building on the strong foundations already in place at Fairfax Manor, ensuring it continues to flourish.

Sharon Oldfield

Sharon says: “I am both excited and honoured to be joining the wonderful residents and team at Fairfax Manor. I am passionate about delivering high standards of care in a safe, compassionate and responsive environment and firmly believe that happy, well-trained staff are at the heart of everything we do.”

Dawn Collett, Deputy Managing Director at Lovett Care, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to Fairfax Manor. With her impressive career in care, we are confident she will do a superb job as home manager, leading the team with expert guidance and looking after residents with a personal touch.”

Sharon lives in Harrogate with her husband, their two cats and new puppy, who is keeping her on her toes! She has two grown up sons, who have recently flown the nest, and away from work, enjoys spending time with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor provides exceptional residential, dementia and respite care in a luxury living environment. From welcoming lounges and landscaped gardens to engaging daily activities, residents enjoy not only expert care, but also a fulfilling lifestyle.

To find our more or arrange a visit, call 01423 462300 or visit lovettcare.co.uk.