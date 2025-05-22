Home care business vows to tackle dementia ‘health emergency’ by running awareness sessions in the Harrogate area

Home Instead Harrogate carried out research into people’s perceptions of dementia, revealing that 84% of people felt that more should be done to educate families about living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings come from Home Instead’s ‘ New Ageing Index’ - a survey designed to uncover the realities of growing old in Britain. Of 1000 people surveyed, 58% felt the Government should declare dementia a health emergency.

Those surveyed also felt that having better dementia treatment options at home would dramatically improve lives. (83%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of this, Home Instead Harrogate which specialises in dementia care for older people at home, is pledging to arm 1,000 people across the district with dementia awareness and the know-how to support people living with the condition.

Sheena Van Parys Co-Owner of Home Instead Harrogate

Sheena Van Parys, co-owner of Home Instead Harrogate said: “60% of our clients are living with some form of dementia so we have a deep understanding of the impact it has on families and those affected. With nearly a million people now living with dementia in the UK, it’s a topic which affects many of us, whether directly or through someone we know. It shouldn’t have to be a taboo subject anymore - we need to educate people and encourage open dialogue about how we support those affected.

“That’s why we’re so passionate about running the workshops - to spread the word about dementia and help families who often feel ‘stuck’ when a loved one is showing signs of the condition. Getting a diagnosis can feel daunting, but we’re here to help guide families through it.”

The next lunchtime workshop is being held on Friday, May 30 at 12.30pm at Home Instead, 13 North Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5PD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSVP on Home Instead 01423 774 490 or email [email protected]

living well with dementia

Find out more details too on the Home Instead-Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk Facebook page.

Home Instead has also launched a dedicated YouTube channel ‘Home Truths’ designed to highlight the ‘real’ side of living with dementia. The channel features personal stories, helpful tips and advice to support people on this journey.

Visit youtube.co.uk/homeinsteaduk to learn more or search ‘HomeTruthsDementia’ on social media.