Holiday park near Harrogate is bought in deal secured with legal advice by law firm Gordons

Holiday park near Harrogate - Cardale Estate is set within 85 acres of mature woodlands.

Law firm Gordons advised Cardale Escapes on the acquisition of the business which is made up of 50 static caravans and a four-bedroom detached house in Beckwithshaw.

Called Cardale Estate, the park is set within 85 acres of established mature woodlands and has a licence for a total of 77 static caravans. All values relating to the transaction are undisclosed.

A team from Gordons led by commercial property partner Joanne Fearnley, who was assisted by commercial property solicitor Jennifer Stead, advised Cardale Escapes.

Managing director of Blackshaw Holdings, John Brooksbank, said: “Cardale Estate is a premium holiday park with huge potential in beautiful rural surroundings just three miles from the centre of Harrogate.

“Joanne and her team at Gordons were instrumental in enabling this complex deal to complete with practical and effective advice.”

Cardale Estate will complement John Brooksbank's wide range of property and business interests in the north of England, including an existing holiday park, water sports activities, golf and waste management.

The area around Cardale Estate is popular with walkers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts accessing the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

Gordons commercial property partner, Joanne Fearnley, said: “Cardale Escapes has exciting plans for the holiday park. Being so close to Harrogate, it provides residents with the best of both town and country.”

The firm’s other commercial property clients include retailers AO, B&M, Iceland Foods and Wren Kitchens.