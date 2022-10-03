Historic village pub in Harrogate district boosted by new chef with ‘superb reputation’

New chef Paul Murphy with Wild Swan co-owner Stephen Lennox. (Picture by Laura Hargreaves)

Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who last year bought the 19th century inn Wild Swan at Minskip which is located nine miles from Harrogate, welcomed the arrival of accomplished chef Paul Murphy.

“Paul’s appointment is crucially important for the future of the Wild Swan,” said Alex Bond.

"He has a superb reputation and we are in doubt that he will take the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food.”

Paul Murphy, whose previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, said he been made to feel very much at home by the Minskip community.

“The global pandemic made life very difficult for country inns like the Wild Swan,” said Paul, “but now Alex, Stephen and I have the chance to restore the make the Wild Swan one of the finest inns in the county – and we are going to seize that chance with both hands.

"I have completely revamped the menu and am determined to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices.

"Like the Timble, the Wild Swan has immense potential.

"I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district an inn to be proud of.

"I haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far from everyone has been brilliant.”

The Wild Swan, which lies just off the A1 near Boroughbridge, dates back to 1832 and still boasts age-old beams in its traditional tap room.

The new owners say they are determined to offer not only great beers and local ales but fantastic food with fresh, local ingredients and excellent service.