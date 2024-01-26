Historic pub in Knaresborough is up for sale 100 years after first opening its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located opposite Knaresborough's Grade II listed railway station and signal box, The Mitre first opened its doors in 1923 in the inter-war era before closing them in 2023 a century later.

Owned since the late 1990s by Market Town Taverns its heritage goes back to the 19th century when The Wheatsheaf stood on the same site before being rebuilt as The Mitre.

In 2008 it received a blue plaque from Knaresborough Civic Society.

The historic pub is now up for sale and offers for its leasehold are being invited.

Market Town Taverns was founded in 1999 by pioneering local beer and pubs entrepreneur Ian Fozard to develop a small chain of high quality bars, free from brewery tie.

In 2011 it was sold to Heron & Brearley, the Isle of Man's biggest hospitality operator which owns Okell’s beers.

Situated at the top of Water Bag Bank adjacent to St John's Church, The Mitre is a mix of the modern and the traditional.

The property boasts a modern split-level bar with wooden flooring throughout.

Included are two function areas which can be set up and adapted to suit your specific needs, a large dining room, guest ensuite bedrooms and a sunny terrace at the back.