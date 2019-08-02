Historic Harrogate pub to become flats

Work is under way at a historic pub in Harrogate as part of a major redevelopment.

Workmen have started moving in to The Regency to turn it into apartments.



The 2,308 sq. ft of The Regency pub has stood on East Parade for decades but was put up for sale at the beginning of the year.

The three storey semi-detached building became renowned over the years for live music in its upstairs function room, giving a platform to many local rock bands and acoustic singer-songwriters.



The final live event before it closed was Harrogate indie night Charm's 20th anniversary music gig in early December which featured 13 acts.



Previous live events at The Regency included an appearance in 2013 by Eric Faulkner of 1970s' pop sensations the Bay City Rollers.

