Historic Harrogate hotel to recruit staff as part of major hospitality group's expansion strategy

Already employing 900 people across its network of pub with rooms properties, People Director of The Inn Collection Group, Liz Robertson, said filling the resultant positions created by these re-openings would see company, which was named best pub employer at the 2019 and 2020 Publican Awards, grow its headcount to almost 2,000 people.

Some of the positions will be to assemble a team at Harrogate’s Hotel St George, where the company was recently forced to announce redundancies when a major refurbishment began at the 18th century hotel, which has led to the temporary closure of the Georgian property.

The Inn Collection Group also owns the Grade II-listed, 18th century Knaresborough Inn hotel, which was formerly the Dower House Hotel & Spa, which is also temporarily closed while undergoing renovation.

Harrogate’s Hotel St George.

Speaking on the recruitment of new staff members, Liz Robertson said: “It is an exciting time for The Inn Collection Group with so many sites coming back from refurbishment and recruiting their re-opening teams.

“It is a real source of pride that we are looking to expand our people base and that we can offer rewarding positions in great locations with a fantastic company.

"Some positions are being recruited for the very first time.”

The Inn Collection Group has seen rapid growth since 2019 and is set to see its trading premises grow by almost a third this calendar year, as extensive refurbishments complete across venues in North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Tyne & Wear and North Wales.

The Grade II-listed Knaresborough Inn hotel, formerly the Dower House Hotel & Spa, which is currently undergoing renovation.

The company believes its commitment to growth presents a refreshing tonic in the face of continued pressures in the wider economy and highlights how the hospitality industry is still one in which people can forge a rewarding career.

