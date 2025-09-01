Historic Harrogate business networking event announced

Two professional services firms in Harrogate are hosting a new event that will bring together business people from across the district for an evening that combines heritage, networking, and local hospitality.

Law firm Haddletons and insurance broker TL Dallas will host the ‘Historic Harrogate: Walk, Talk and Connect’ event in Harrogate on Thursday 11 September 2025.

The event begins at Harrogate Brewing Co, Royal Parade, where attendees will meet from 4.30pm for a complimentary drink. At 5.30pm, participants will take part in a guided walk led by Harry, of Walking Tours Harrogate, who is renowned for his expertise in the town’s history and landmarks.

The evening will conclude at Windsor House, Cornwall Road, where delegates will continue networking over light refreshments until 8.00pm. James Haddleton, from Haddletons said: “We wanted to create a fun event where people can network informally whilst getting a new insight into Harrogate’s history, and we’ve been bowled over with the number of attendees already registered.”

James Haddleton from Haddletons, Joe Joyce from Harrogate Brewing Co and James Bright from TL Dallas.

Insurance broker, James Bright from TL Dallas, which is a fourth-generation family and employee-owned business, added: “This event is designed to highlight Harrogate’s heritage whilst creating a valuable space for professional networking in a relaxed setting. We are really enjoying working with Haddletons and Harrogate Brewing Co to encourage mutually beneficial connection in the local business community, and places are filling up fast!”

Joe Joyce, from Harrogate Brewing Co,added: “We’re proud to welcome business professionals to our pub as the starting point for such a special evening. Harrogate Brewing Co - Royal Parade is our brewery's newest location, which recently opened in April in a building used as a pub dating as far back to the 17th century. It's located on the historical Royal Parade, nearby Valley Gardens and the Royal Pump room Museum, so meeting here is a great way to showcase Harrogate’s independent hospitality alongside the town’s rich history.”

Attendance is free, but places are limited. Contact Sarah Johnson via email: [email protected] or call 0333 023 1700 for more information.