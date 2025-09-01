Historic 18th-century Harrogate pub welcomes customers back following six-figure refurbishment

The Smiths Arms, a charming pub in Beckwithshaw near Harrogate, has officially reopened its doors to the public following a six-figure investment.

Located on Church Row, the Chef & Brewer pub – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – is welcoming customers back to experience its new and improved offering from today (September 1).

Following significant refurbishment both inside and out, the Smiths Arms now features a spacious garden area with comfortable new furniture, warm lighting and an improved layout, offering the ideal spot for friends and families to enjoy an alfresco tipple in scenic surroundings.

The pub’s interior has been renovated with stylish furniture and décor to provide guests with a sleek and welcoming atmosphere, whilst ensuring the property’s rustic feel remains front and centre. The toilets have also been fully redecorated to provide a modern new look.

With a delicious range of seasonal food specials, fantastic Sunday roasts and a wide selection of drinks including cask ales on draught, there’s no better place to enjoy a midweek dinner or a special celebration.

The pub has also reintroduced its breakfast menu from Friday to Sunday, with dishes ranging from Berry Brioche, Smashed Avocado on Toast and a Farmer's Breakfast.

The pub offers full table service via the Greene King app, giving customers the opportunity to order at the click of a button.

To celebrate the relaunch, the Smiths Arms has made a donation to Horticap as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Horticap is an independent charity that provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills, and the organisation has worked closely with the Smiths Arms for many years.

Graham Holmes, General Manager at the Smiths Arms, said: "The Smiths Arms is a picturesque countryside pub on the outskirts of Harrogate, with a warm and friendly atmosphere making it a welcoming space for guests of all ages.

“We are delighted to be unveiling an improved look and feel following a six-figure refurbishment this summer, with major upgrades to our outdoor space and a full interior redecoration to create the ultimate destination to relax and spend time with loved ones.

"With a delicious food and drinks menu to match the pub’s rustic charm, we hope to be a true hub for friends, families, dog walkers and more.

"We look forward to welcoming both our regulars and new customers in to experience the wonderful Smiths Arms hospitality.”

For more information and to make a booking, visit https://www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/north-yorkshire/smiths-arms