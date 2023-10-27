Highly respected North Yorks brewery breaks with three decades of tradition by launching its first-ever craft beer

One of the most famous names in North Yorkshire brewing has launched its first ever craft beer.

Established in 1991 in Masham, Black Sheep Brewery has always has a high reputation for well-hopped bitters.

But this month has seen the award-winning independent launch three exciting new brews, including the brewery’s very first craft ale; Side Quest.

An instant hit, these three beers are already stocked in 193 pubs.

Finisher is one of three new beers launched this month by Masham brewery Black Sheep which are already stocked in 193 pubs. (Picture contributed)

Side Quest, Black Sheep Brewery’s first craft ale, is a super soft Hazy Pale Ale with bright, juicy citrus and tropical fruit notes.

At 5%, the landmark brew combines a silky, oat-heavy malt base with liberal doses of Citra, Chinook and Summit.

Described as an ‘exploration off the beaten track’, it’s juicy hoppiness makes for an easy drinking, refreshing pint.

Black Sheep Brewery is also excited to re-imagine its lager offering with another new brew; Brewhouse Lager, a perfectly sessionable, refreshing lager at 4%.

Expertly crafted using the finest lager malt, classic German noble hops and pure Yorkshire Dales water, Brewhouse Lager pours bright gold with a lively white head, gentle aromas of floral and citrusy hops and leaves a sweet, bready taste on the palate.

The Brewery has also relaunched its iconic Finisher, one of its most popular seasonal beers that was brewed to support the England team in the Rugby World Cup.

This seasonal English Pale Ale comes in at 4% and features a light, sweet malt base, packed with Ernest hops, bringing ripe apricot, juicy citrus and subtle spice.

Charlene Lyons, Black Sheep’s CEO said: “At Black Sheep, we've always embraced the spirit of adventure and innovation.

"With the launch of our three new brews, we invite our loyal flock of beer enthusiasts to join us on the next journey of taste and discovery.”

Dan Scott Paul, Head Brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, added: “We don’t just make great cask, we also make great beer.

"Side Quest, Finisher and Brewhouse Lager are three exceptional beers.”