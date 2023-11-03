Highly-rated Yorkshire auctioneers to open brand new office in Harrogate with jewellery expert

One of Yorkshire’s leading antiques and fine art auctioneers is to open an office in Harrogate.

A highly-rated, family-run business established in 1996, David Duggleby has taken an office at 5 Raglan Street, an historic Victorian building overlooking Princes Square in the town centre.

With existing salerooms in York and Scarborough, the firm has recruited Melanie Saleem, a jewellery specialist, to manage its new Harrogate operation that will see the advice of experts in dozens of different fields of antiques and collecting available in an ongoing schedule of valuation days and events.

Managing Director Will Duggleby said: “We’ve been looking at having a presence in Harrogate for a while, so we’re delighted that everything has come together - the right office, in the right place, at the right time for the business - and with the right person available to run it.

Outside the new David Duggleby auction office in Harrogate - Talented gemmologist Melanie Saleem and Duggleby Managing Director Will Duggleby. (Picture contributed)

“Melanie Saleem is a talented gemmologist, a Fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain, who has headed up the jewellery departments of several auction firms around the country.

"Her recruitment also adds additional resource to our jewellery department, one of the busiest teams in the firm.”

The Harrogate branch will provide a full service to the area, the office open each weekday with the exception of Wednesdays, which are to be reserved for off-site appointments and valuation visits.

The Harrogate office will have an extensive schedule of specialist valuation days covering every field of antiques and collecting.

Mr Duggleby emphasised that anybody can bring anything in to get it assessed and valued.

Valuations and advice will be free of charge, part of the service the new office will provide.

Will added: “Sometimes people bring in family heirlooms that they simply want to learn more about.

"Others may want to know if an antique or collectable is worth selling.

"Items consigned for sale at Harrogate will be directed into the one of the firm’s extensive range of specialist auctions that are pro-actively marketed to buyers around the world to achieve maximum results.”

Harrogate Valuation Office details are available at the firm’s website: https://www.davidduggleby.com