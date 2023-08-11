Highly-ranked Harrogate law firm makes new appointments to strengthen its crime and fraud team

McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate has appointed Associate Solicitor Shah Ahmed and Junior Criminal Law Executive Eve Million to reflect its growing practice.

The appointments come just months after two members of staff were promoted to new roles in the McCormicks team located on East Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shah Ahmed joins from a Leeds practice where he worked as solicitor specialising in Crown Court cases, gaining a wealth of experience preparing serious cases and working alongside many barristers, some of whom are now Judges and King’s Counsel.

McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate - Junior Criminal Law Executive Eve Million. (Picture McCormicks Solicitors)

He qualified as a solicitor in 2012 and is a fully accredited police station representative.

He has been regularly attending police stations across Yorkshire and beyond dealing with every type of offence; from minor road traffic offences to more serious allegations of murder.

Eve Million assists the team in all aspects of Criminal work and client care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was awarded first class honours in Law with Criminology degree at Leeds Law School in June. She also took the Leeds Law School prize for the best graduating student on her course and the prize for best student on any “Law with” course.

McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate - Associate Solicitor Shah Ahmed. (Picture McCormicks Solicitors)

She is soon to begin working towards her police station representative accreditation.

The Head of the Crime and Fraud team, Partner Peter Minnikin, said: “I believe there are few practices in the North Yorkshire region which can offer the breadth and depth of experience in crime, fraud and regulatory matters that our team can bring.

"I am delighted to welcome both Shah and Eve who will be invaluable in what is a very busy area for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCormicks is the only practice in Harrogate to be ranked for General Crime and Fraud in the latest edition of the leading guide to the legal profession, the UK Legal 500.

It has also been recommended as one of the leading firms in the region, and in some cases nationally, in 22 areas of law by The Legal 500 and Chambers UK.